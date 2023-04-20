Thirty-one-year-old Telise Martin died in Auckland on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Emotional tributes are pouring in for an “incredibly talented” young lawyer who died after being hit by a car on the North Shore just minutes before she had been due to appear in North Shore District Court.

Police announced today that 31-year-old Telise Martin died in a crash on Corinthian Dr, Albany, on Tuesday.

Emergency services responded to the crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 9.43am.

Martin died after being transported to Auckland Hospital in critical condition following the crash.

“One of the brightest stars in the law profession for her generation”

“In every sense, Telise possessed that rare combination of talent and heart, empathy and tenacity required of great advocates.”

These are the words that Martin’s colleagues at Martelli McKegg Lawyers, where she was a senior associate on the litigation team, used to describe her.

They were deeply saddened to learn of her death following the accident, which occurred minutes before she was due to appear in the North Shore District Court.

The tribute posted to the firm’s website sang Martin’s praises. She was described as one of the “finest exports” to come from the coastal Far North where she grew up.

“Telise was a great person - the light shone out of her with great radiance and touched everyone she came across. Her rays of sunshine will be greatly missed by us all,” the tribute read.

Martin attended the University of Auckland, where she obtained degrees in law and accounting before being admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court in 2015.

After just eight years of practising, her firm said her star was “very much on the rise” and she showed every hallmark of a leader.

She was a member of the ADLS Family Law Committee, where she had just been elected as a member of the Council of ADLS and was also a member of the Auckland Women Lawyers’ Association and the New Zealand Law Society (NZLS) Family Law Section.

“Telise had a great enthusiasm for every aspect of her life and this spilled over into her practice as a lawyer,” the tribute read.

“She was somebody who touched every member of the Martelli McKegg team and was deeply respected by every one of us. We will hugely miss her presence, guidance and support, particularly the litigation team.”

Her colleagues at Martelli McKegg extended their condolences to her husband Tim and her wider family.

They also acknowledged first responders, those members of the public at the scene and the judges, staff and lawyers from the North Shore District Court.

The tribute ended with “Rest in peace our dear friend”.

“I was taken with Telise’s enthusiasm and passion”

President of Auckland District Law Society Tony Herring remembered Martin as a “very talented and engaging lawyer” who was taken too soon.

“Telise had generously given her time to ADLS and was a valued member of the Family Law Committee,” Herring wrote.

“As president, I was taken with Telise’s enthusiasm and passion, and was looking forward to working with her.”

Herring said he extended his condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

She’s going to be missed greatly

One of her colleagues at Martelli McKegg Lawyers told the Herald how they remember Martin.

“She was an incredibly talented lawyer and well respected.

“She’s going to be missed greatly,” the workmate said.

The colleague extended his condolences to Martin’s family and said his work team were thinking of her family.

“It’s an enormous impact and ... it impacted the feel of our team greatly,” he said.

A witness told Stuff they saw the crash unfold from a nearby cafe and a “huge bang” was heard.

“A woman was standing at the rear passenger door on the driver’s side of a car when she was struck by a commercial van coming up the hill,” the witness said.

”Everyone rushed out and took action. Staff members from the local Mitre 10 stepped in and provided first aid until a doctor passing by stopped to help and took over.

”Someone else comforted her and held her hand and the rest of us controlled traffic until the police arrived. It all happened pretty quickly, but it was all pretty shocking.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh, of the Tāmaki Makaurau Serious Crash Unit, extended his deepest condolences to Martin’s friends and whānau.

McIntosh said inquiries into the crash are ongoing.



