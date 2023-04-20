31-year-old Telise Martin died in Auckland on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

A young woman who died after being hit by a car on the North Shore has been remembered as an “incredibly talented” lawyer.

Police announced today that 31-year-old Telise Martin died in a crash on Corinthian Drive, Albany, on Tuesday.

Emergency services responded to the crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 9.43am.

Martin died after being transported to Auckland Hospital in critical condition following the crash.

One of her colleagues at Martelli McKegg Lawyers told the Herald how they remember Martin.

“She was an incredibly talented lawyer and well respected.

“She’s going to be missed greatly,” the workmate said.

The colleague extended his condolences to Martin’s family and said his work team was thinking of her family.

“It’s an enormous impact and... it impacted the feel of our team greatly,” he said.

The Martelli McKegg website profile says Martin grew up in the coastal Far North and she moved to study law and accounting at the University of Auckland, graduating in September 2014.

She was admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court in 2015.

A witness told Stuff they saw the crash unfold from a nearby cafe and a “huge bang” was heard.

“A woman was standing at the rear passenger door on the driver’s side of a car when she was struck by a commercial van coming up the hill,” the witness said.

”Everyone rushed out and took action. Staff members from the local Mitre 10 stepped in and provided first aid until a doctor passing by stopped to help and took over.

”Someone else comforted her and held her hand and the rest of us controlled traffic until the police arrived. It all happened pretty quickly, but it was all pretty shocking.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh, of the Tāmaki Makaurau Serious Crash Unit, extended his deepest condolences to Martin’s friends and whānau.

McIntosh said inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.



