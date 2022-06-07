Tributes for King Cobras member shot dead by police

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson will speak to the media in relation to the Police shooting in Newlands 8 June 2022

Questions remain as to whether police anticipate gang retaliation following the fatal shooting of a man believed to be a King Cobras member in Wellington yesterday.

Police are yet to release the identity of the man shot in Newlands yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to a family harm incident on Kingsbridge Pl on Tuesday as a man was attempting to barricade himself inside a house with a female victim. Officers could see the man holding a knife to the woman's throat and were "gravely concerned" for her safety.

Police say the man was threatening officers and in return they fired several shots at him, causing critical injuries. A social media video has reportedly since emerged showing police entering the property. A woman on the video says, "oh my god, they're chasing him with guns."

Several shots are then heard ringing out across the suburb as dogs bark in the background.

Police said the man was immediately given medical attention but died shortly after he was shot.

His female victim received non-life-threatening injuries, and a child at the property, who was able to escape before the shooting, was physically unharmed.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson spoke to media outside the Wellington Police Station this morning.

She said police would not be releasing any details about the man, but did confirm he had gang connections.

Several patched members of the King Cobras gang were at the police cordon yesterday aggressively approaching police.

Thompson confirmed some of the man's associates were at the scene yesterday, and said police would continue to engage with them but any tensions that rose were able to be resolved last night.

Loved ones of the man who was killed have been posting tributes to him on social media.

"Ftp [F*** the police] rest in peace my uso," wrote one person. "See you soon AIGA."

According to a report from the New Zealand Gang Intelligence Centre, the foundation of the King Cobras is "Aiga", which is the Samoan word for family and has three core values – honour, loyalty, and respect.

"MI LITTLE USO FOREVER MI USO LOVE FLY HIGHT [sic]," another person said.

Gang expert Jarrod Gilbert said the King Cobras gang started in the 1950s and was predominantly an Auckland gang for a long time.

"They were formed as predominantly a Samoan gang," he said.

"I don't think their history was unbroken. It appears as though they faded away and then came back at a later point."

While they had been in Auckland - particularly in Ponsonby before it was gentrified - for decades, they have now spread out around the country, including to Wellington. The move seems to have only happened in the last 10 years or so, he said.

"I mean, they're in the South Island now, which would have been unthinkable before."

The gang has a strong focus on the Pacific.

"I don't think there are any other patched gangs that have that core focus."

Police guard the scene of the shooting on Tuesday night. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The National Gang Intelligence Centre report also said King Cobra members had a number of convictions for abduction for sex and accessory to serious crime.

"They have a large number of drug related offences as well as failure to comply with sanctions imposed by both the court and police," the report said.

"Firearms and violence are a frequent feature of most offending committed by King

Cobra members."

Newlands resident Ruth Mead told Newshub last night she had seen scenes like this on the news but didn't expect to see them on her own street.

"Six shots real quick, like 'boom boom boom boom boom boom', and like I said to my neighbour 'I've been here for 20 years, never seen this many cops'.

"It was terrible," she said. "It's pretty scary."

Another nearby resident, Amy Merrin, told the Herald she heard at least five gunshots, one after the other, about 3.50pm.

"Very clear and loud," she said.

