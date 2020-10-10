Tributes for 'cheeky, big hearted' man killed after driver fled police in Far North

The pursuit began about 1.20am and was soon abandoned by police. File photo / Glenn Taylor

Family members have paid tribute to the man killed in a crash after the driver he was travelling with fled police in the Far North yesterday.

The man, named as Justin Murray on the Potahi Marae Facebook pages, was a passenger in a car involved in a police pursuit in the early hours.

Police began following the vehicle in central Kaitaia about 1.20am, but soon abandoned their pursuit due to the speed and manner of driving.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the car crashed into a power pole on a rural road soon after.

Murray - also known as Jah - was in the back seat and died at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were critically injured and another two passengers sustained moderate to minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by police. The Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.

Yesterday, Rosie Conrad published a post about Murray's death on the marae's Facebook page.

"This morning we received the heart wrenching news that our tamaiti, Justin Murray, passed away in an accident," she wrote.

"Justin will not be released until apopo from Whangarei and will head home then. We will post times and dates once they have been finalised."

Murray's sister posted a family photograph and tribute.

"Still hard to believe you won't be there annoying me everyday and being the biggest menace at every party we took tou to," she wrote.

"You've had my back since day dot and you continued to until your last breath.

"I love and miss you so much my brother."

His other sister wrote: "I love you m'bro" on her own page.

Another family member said his heart was "breaking".

Others also posted messages and tributes to Murray, described as a "cheeky" with the "biggest heart".

They were shocked by the news of his death and one friend said it "doesn't feel real".

Some friend and family had seen Murray hours before his death.

"Didn't know last night would be the last time I got to see him," said one person.

Another posted: "We were having good yarns last night ... even planned to do a paua dive today".

"Lucky last drink with him last night and good catch up ... never forgotten," said another.

Another relative also shared her feelings on social media.

"My heart is so shattered for you all and I know you are hurting," she wrote to Murray's immediate family.

"I am totally lost for words ... I love you all so much and wish we could be there to hug you all so tight.

"Rest in peace Jah."