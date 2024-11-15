While Trevor, now 61, has beaten the throat cancer he had been battling, his cognitive health has deteriorated in the past five years since the brain injury.
Kylie said it would get to a point where he would need to move to a rest home.
“I feel sorry for Trevor ... and I feel sorry for our daughter, who has missed out on these years with her dad.”
Kylie spoke to NZME after a decision released by the Human Rights Review Tribunal (HRRT) affirming that Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora had breached Trevor’s rights as a patient.
The matter had been referred to the HRRT by the director of proceedings after the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) found system failures at the Auckland District Health Board (ADHB), now Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland, contributed to the overdose of morphine and a lack of adequate monitoring of Trevor.
The HDC was also critical of a nurse involved in his care.
Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland told NZME it acknowledged and accepted the HRRT’s decision and said it was “deeply sorry” for “the shortcomings” in the care it provided Trevor.
While the HRRT’s recent decision does not change anything for the family, Kylie said it has provided them with closure.
“It’s making them more accountable for what they’ve done but it doesn’t mean anything different for us as such. I guess it’s just closing a chapter.
“It’s all done and dusted [the complaints process] and it’s just a matter of getting on with everything.”
She told the HDC she checked on Trevor at midnight and noted he was asleep and breathing normally but did not take his vital signs.
The nurse checked on him again at 2am, documenting his vital signs, and then performed hourly checks but did not take his vital signs.
She told the HDC that when she saw Trevor at midnight, she checked the pump, which was working, but did not do the full required check due to being busy with other patients. She then checked it at 1.30am and 6am and documented this.
At 6.55am, the nurse noticed he was snoring loudly. She was concerned and left the room to check with the day shift and alert the charge nurse, who called a code red and stopped the syringe driver.
Trevor had low blood oxygen levels and was not responsive. He was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he was treated for opioid narcosis.
He was given another drug to reverse the effects of the morphine, which included respiratory depression.
In the findings, health experts said there were systemic issues at the ADHB due to a lack of clear policies and guidelines, as well as a stretched workforce, with a ratio of one nurse per nine patients.
Along with several recommendations, Caldwell told the nurse and Te Whatu Ora to formally apologise to Trevor and his family.
Margaret Dotchin, acting group director of operations for Te Toka Tumai Auckland, told NZME that Health NZ has formally apologised to Trevor.
“We continue to recognise the deep and lasting impact our care has had on him and his family,” she said.
“In 2023, we accepted the Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner’s findings of breach of the HDC Code and the associated recommendations, all of which have been actioned.”
Dotchin said several other changes had also been made including improved support for nurses, how opioid medications are delivered to non-palliative patients receiving radiotherapy, and training and guidance.
