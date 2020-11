Emergency services responded to an incident on Rahu Rd, Karangahake just after 11am on Monday. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services have rushed to a property in Karangahake after reports of a tree falling on a person.

The incident happened just after 11am on Rahu Rd in Karangahake.

A police media spokesperson said police were called at 11.10am to reports of a tree falling on a person.

St John sent two ambulances, a spokesperson confirmed.

Fire and Emergency NZ and police are still at the rural location.

- More to come