University of Auckland Professor of Māori Studies Margaret Mutu.

A leading Māori studies professor believes the Government’s proposed legislation to define the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi has taken phrases out of context and is at odds with what the Treaty guarantees.

Last Friday a Ministry of Justice paper was leaked warning the Government’s proposed legislation to define the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi could be “highly contentious”.

The bill proposes introducing these three principles to Te Tiriti:

The New Zealand Government has the right to govern all New Zealanders

The New Zealand Government will honour all New Zealanders in the chieftainship of their land and all their property

All New Zealanders are equal under the law with the same rights and duties

University of Auckland professor Margaret Mutu told The Front Page these phrases were mistranslated and “dressed up” as principles.

She said Te Tiriti was an invitation for Pākehā to live in this country, therefore the new Government’s first proposed principle regarding governance over all New Zealand was a “bare faced lie.

“Then in the next one to say that the Government will honour all New Zealanders in the chieftainship of their land, that is taking one particular phrase completely out of context.”

In response to the last principle, she said there is a tikanga that Pākehā have, but Māori will continue to exercise mana through tino rangatiratanga.

“What Article Three was meant to be was that the Queen of England would protect Māori from any attacks by Pākehā on us.”

Mutu attended also a national hui over the weekend, organised by the Māori King at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia, and said it gave confidence back to Māori, “and made us remember why we’re proud to be Māori.”

Mutu attended also a national hui over the weekend, organised by the Māori King at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia, and said it gave confidence back to Māori, "and made us remember why we're proud to be Māori."

