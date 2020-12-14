Transtasman bubble: Wellington looks to summer events to entice Aussie arrivals

Wellington receives most of its direct international arrivals from Australia. Photo / Hartmut Albert

Wellington hopes to draw Aussies to the capital in early 2021 with an enticing events calendar, the Chamber of Commerce says.

As New Zealand looks to formalise transtasman travel in the coming months, Wellington businesses have welcomed the opportunity to regain Australian tourism.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said while the whole country would benefit from a transtasman bubble, Wellington was especially dependent on Australian tourism.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated a transtasman bubble could be in place in early 2021. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Australia is our door to the rest of the world and about 70 per cent of our direct international arrivals - over 150,000 - are Australians," he said.

"Getting these visitors back enjoying the end of a Wellington summer would be a significant boost to our local economy.

"While the numbers may be slow to recover, it would be the first step in rebuilding our local tourism industry."

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Cabinet had agreed in principle to a transtasman bubble in early 2021.

This would allow quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand, freeing up space in MIQ and allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since March.

Milford said they would look to actively attract Australians back to Wellington towards the end of summer.

Events such as World of Wearable Art have been known to attract Aussies to the capital. Photo / Supplied

"The city will need to look at its events calendar for early 2021 and make sure there are events and attractions to entice tourists back to Wellington," he said.

"We know how critical events like WOW and the Sevens have been for attracting Australians and Kiwis to the capital."

He said the Government needed to follow through and provide information the detail about when and how the bubble would open.