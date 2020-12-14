Police seek information on missing Porirua teenager

Caley is around 168cm tall, medium build and has long blond hair. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking information to help locate a missing teenager from a community north of Wellington.

Caley, 17, was last seen on Sunday afternoon (December 13) driving north from a property in Judgeford, Porirua.

The teenager was driving a green Daihatsu Sirion, registration EPQ566, and wearing a light blue/grey hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Police have advised she is around 168cm tall, medium build and has long blond hair.

They have asked members of the public to phone 105 quoting file number 201214/7520 if they have any information about her whereabouts.

Police and Caley's family have concerns for her welfare, and urge that anyone who can help to get in touch.