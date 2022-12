A crash on Auckland's northern motorway, State Highway 1 is causing delays to motorists this afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

A crash on Auckland’s northern motorway this afternoon is holding up traffic and causing delays.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect delays and pass with care.

The crash occurred at 12.30pm on State Highway 1.

“It is blocking the right northbound lane past Lonely Track overbridge.

“Pass with care and expect delays until cleared.”