Traffic 'gridlocked' after building fire in Auckland's Burswood

Fire in east Auckland. Video / Supplied

Emergency services are on the scene of a building fire in the Auckland suburb of Burswood that has reduced traffic to a standstill this afternoon.

A motorist in the area said there was a "fair bit of smoke" coming from the fire on Ti Rakau Drive.

Police are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ on Ti Rakau Drive after being notified about 5pm.

They are also assisting with traffic control.

David Ball, who worked about 1km from the fire, said he sat in traffic for 20 minutes before being turned around by police near Trugood Drive.

"You could see heaps of fire engines," he said.

Emergency services are on the scene of a fire in East Auckland. Photo / David Ball

Plumes of smoke from a fire in East Auckland. Photo / David Ball

"The traffic is pretty bad," he said, describing it as "gridlocked".

St John sent one rapid response unit to a fire on Ti Rakau Drive in Burswood at 5pm.

Ti Rakau Drive is closed between Gossamer Drive and Trugood Drive and motorists are asked to avoid the area as there is significant congestion.