Traffic is crawling past a crash on the Southern Motorway near Takanini, heading into the city. Photo / NZTA

Motorists heading into the city on Auckland's southern motorway are being warned to expect delays after a crash near Papakura during rush hour.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says the crash is blocking the right lane citybound between Papakura and Takanini.

Motorists were being told to merge left with care to pass and expect delays on the stretch of motorway leading up to the accident scene.