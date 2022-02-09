The left southbound lane on SH1 just after Khyber Pass Rd on-ramp is blocked as response crews clear a spill from an earlier breakdown. Photo / Supplied

Two separate incidents on Auckland's Southern Motorway that blocked lanes are expected to cause delays for motorists using the route.

The left southbound lane on State Highway 1 just after the Khyber Pass Rd on-ramp is blocked as a response crew cleans a spill caused by an earlier broken down vehicle.

Waka Kotahi asked motorists to merge with care and to expect delays through the Spaghetti Junction.

UPDATE 5:20PM

The left lane remains blocked as response crews work to clear a spill resulting from this breakdown. Consider using an alternative on-ramp or expect delays. ^LB https://t.co/qprYSzuxeD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 9, 2022

Vehicles involved in a crash were earlier blocking the left lane and the right lanes heading north on SH1 after the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp has just recently been cleared but delays are expected as congestion in the area clears.

UPDATE 5:35PM

This crash has been pushed clear. Expect delays as congestion resumes to normal peak volumes. ^LB https://t.co/b62hTVMpgd — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, in the South Island, SH1 at Leithfield Beach in Canterbury is closed due to a crash. Detours are in place and Waka Kotahi advises motorists to take care and expect delays.

Police said in a statement three vehicles were involved in the crash, reported to police around 2.50pm, on the bridge over Kowhai River in the Amberley area.

St John said four vehicles were sent to the scene where two patients were treated. One was in serious condition while the second had minor injuries.