Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

The Sauce with Liam Napier: Aussie cricket coach's exit a massive warning to New Zealand sport

6 minutes to read
Justin Langer, who resigned as Australian cricket coach last week, with Black Caps coach Gary Stead. Photo / Photosport

Justin Langer, who resigned as Australian cricket coach last week, with Black Caps coach Gary Stead. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

OPINION:

Aligning coaching and culture is one of the trickiest balancing acts in modern sport.

Justin Langer's messy exit as Australian cricket coach feels akin to the last bastion of a bygone era of headmaster

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.