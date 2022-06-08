A crash took place on Auckland's Southwestern morotrway, with one vehicle catching fire an reports of a person going into cardiac arrest. Video / Supplied

A crash took place on Auckland's Southwestern morotrway, with one vehicle catching fire an reports of a person going into cardiac arrest. Video / Supplied

A serious multi-vehicle crash has left a car in flames on Auckland's southwestern motorway near Mangere, causing northbound traffic to come to a standstill.

Police say initial indications are there are serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene located between Massey Rd and Bader Drive shortly after 6.15pm.

A video sent to the Herald shows flames roaring from a vehicle on the side of the motorway.

"The crash involves multiple vehicles, and one has caught fire near the Massey on-ramp," a police spokesperson said.

Police were advising motorists to be patient as traffic management was put in place.

"If it is possible, delay travel or use an alternative route."

New Zealand Transport Agency photo of the motorway shows heavy northbound traffic from Massey Rd with lanes merging.