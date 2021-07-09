Traffic chaos: Spill leaves Auckland Harbour Bridge gridlocked

Motorists heading north over the Auckland Harbour Bridge are being told to take alternate motorways to avoid massive queues stretching 15km after a spill blocked a lane.
A spill on the left northbound lane at 12.20pm had caused huge traffic problems for those wanting to go to the North Shore.
New Zealand Transport Agency said delays were to be expected for northbound traffic as far back as Mt Wellington on SH1 and Newton Rd on SH16.
Those motorists wanting to go north were asked to detour via SH16 and SH18.
A clean-up operation on the bridge was under way.
At 1pm Google Maps showed traffic gridlocked from the harbour bridge to Spaghetti Junction and inching north from Ellerslie. Major inner city roads leading on to the motorway were also at a standstill.