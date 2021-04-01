Traffic building as people head off for their Easter breaks early

Traffic is already slow from Peka Peka to Ōtaki near Wellington this afternoon as people head away for the Easter break. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Holiday-goers wanting to get a head start on the Easter traffic may have left it too late, with traffic already building in some of the busiest traffic routes around the country.

In Wellington, vehicles are already crawling northbound on State Highway 1 from Peka Peka to Ōtaki, with queues expected to be backed up from Waikanae Beach until at least 6pm.

As expected, #HolidayTraffic is slow northbound on #SH1 from Peka Peka to Ōtaki. Queues are likely to build back to Waikanae Beach & are not expected to ease until after 6pm. Allow plenty of time for your journey or consider travelling outside peak hours. https://t.co/uVS65cBELB pic.twitter.com/e3uoQgTXyS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) March 31, 2021

In Auckland, the traffic is running smoothly but is starting to get heavier around Greenlane and heading north over the Harbour Bridge.

A crash which blocked the right-hand lane city bound on SH Northern Motorway is now clear but Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning people to allow extra time while the traffic eases.

The agency is urging motorists to check the NZTA journey planner tool to help plan ahead and avoid delays.

Waka Kotahi Auckland operations manager Rua Pani said Waka Kotahi is predicting the roads will be very busy over the 2021 Easter break as holidaymakers make the most of the chance to travel.

"Please be patient when driving this Easter so everyone can relax and enjoy their holiday."

State Highway 1 through Puhoi between 2.30pm and 5.15pm on Thursday and on Friday between 9.15am and 3.15pm are expected to be the busiest times to travel and for those heading south from Auckland through Manukau on SH1 should try and avoid 2pm and 6pm on Thursday and between 10am and 2pm on Friday.

"Congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times, but if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, the worst of the frustrations can be eased and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination," Pani said.

"Allow plenty of time. You're on holiday, there's no need to rush."