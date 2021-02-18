Traffic back to Spaghetti Junction after crash blocks Auckland Harbour Bridge

A crash is blocking part of the Auckland Harbour Bridge heading north. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge has caused traffic is backed up through Spaghetti Junction.

Police say a motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a truck and emergency services were at the scene.

UPDATE 10:35AM

Traffic is now heavy northbound between the CMJ and Auckland Harbour Bridge, with only two lanes OPEN for northbound motorists. Consider using an alternative route as this lane may be blocked for sometime. ^MF https://t.co/qgKAvd0Ig6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 18, 2021

The crash took place about 10.15am and is blocking the centre-most northbound lane, according to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

"Traffic is now heavy northbound between the CMJ and Auckland Harbour Bridge, with only two lanes OPEN for northbound motorists. Consider using an alternative route as this lane may be blocked for sometime," NZTA said.

They asked people to pass the scene with care and expect delays.

- More to come