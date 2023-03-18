Voyager 2022 media awards
Trades Hall bombing: Chief suspect dies in cold case, police interview revealed

Sam Sherwood
By
Sam Sherwood

Senior Journalist - Crime

Nearly 40 years after a caretaker at a union building was killed picking up a suitcase with a bomb in it, the chief suspect has died. A never-before-released transcript reveals what the man told police,

The bombing

‘We were under attack’

Operation Trades Hall

‘No way he’s the bomber’

‘Abbott’s rest’