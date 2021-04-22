Trade Union, council slams 'appalling' tactics from NZ Bus in locking out striking Wellington bus drivers

Bus driver Mike Greer in Wellington on Friday. Photo / Nick James

The Council of Trade Unions and Greater Wellington Regional Council are "appalled" at the lock-out notice issued to Wellington bus drivers following their notice of strike.

The Tramways Union advised on Thursday morning that Wellington bus drivers would be on strike for 24 hours from 4am Friday, affecting 26 services in the capital.

The NZ Bus routes affected by the strike on Friday are: 2, 3, 21, 22, 12, 12e, 13, 14, 18e, 20, 28, 30x, 31x, 33, 34, 34, 36,37,81, 83, 84, 85x, N2, N3, N8, and N88.

Later in the day, NZ Bus issued a lock-out notice in response – barring workers from returning to work following the strike.

Last week union members voted in favour of strike action following what they said was a breakdown in pay negotiations with NZ Bus.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Greater Wellington Regional Council chair Daran Ponter said NZ Bus had taken the "nuclear option", which was "entirely unnecessary".

"I understand that they're as equally frustrated as we are about the fact that the unions have called for a strike tomorrow," he said.

"But I don't think that serving a notice on Wellington commuters that drivers are going to be indefinitely locked out - and therefore our Metlink service is going to be thrown up into the air for the foreseeable future - is a proportionate response to a one-day strike."

On the picket line with Wellington Bus drivers. Dare to struggle, dare to win! pic.twitter.com/HaODigTXqp — Solidarity Ben (@commoben) April 22, 2021

The council would be issuing a fine to NZ Bus, but Ponter was unsure if this would deter their actions. Their hope was to have Tramways Union and NZ Bus in a room to negotiate, which both parties had actually agreed to earlier on Thursday.

"They agreed to a council-facilitated remediation so it is disappointing to see from NZ Bus Next Capital this notice of lockout," he said.

"The sensible and adult thing to do, quite frankly, is for the parties to get back in a room and start negotiating again rather than flinging strike notices and lockout notices at each other, because the only people that lose here are the drivers and the Wellington commuters."

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said they were appalled NZ Bus had issued a lockout notice to their "loyal workforce".

"To lock them out indefinitely is really just to bludgeon them into submission so they accept the terms of lower conditions of work," he said.

"These drivers have kept us going in Wellington during the pandemic – day in, day out, they get us to work.

Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff. Photo / Supplied

With a shortage of bus drivers, Wagstaff said these tactics were "self-defeating" and did not see how the Australia-owned company could come back from this action.

"This is not the way we do things in New Zealand and certainly not the way we should be doing things in Wellington to our drivers," he said.

"This is a case of a big Aussie capital venture fund thinking they can play by these kinds of rules in our country, and it has no place here."

"There isn't any coming back from this, they've done enormous damage and I hope they get the message far and wide that this kind of behaviour is not welcome here."