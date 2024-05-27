Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Tory Whanau’s smart business move after Reading Cinema failure

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has set up a new advisory group to advise her directly as the capital undergoes major redevelopment. Photo / NZME

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has set up a new advisory group to advise her directly as the capital undergoes major redevelopment. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has been in need of a win after the embarrassing collapse of her controversial Reading Cinema deal, and it seems she may have found one with a new high-flying

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand