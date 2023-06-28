Let's Get Wellington Moving has created fly-through visualisers of a plan to remove private vehicles from Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay. Video / Go Wellington

The scene is set for a fiery meeting at Wellington City Council this afternoon over the capital’s $7.4 billion transport plan.

Councillors will vote on whether to declare no confidence in Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) and withdraw the council’s funding agreement.

They will also vote on changes to the Golden Mile, including removing private vehicles from Lambton Quay all the way to Courtenay Place.

Earlier this week a group of businesses wrote an open letter to Mayor Tory Whanau calling on the council to vote against the plan.

“This initiative will do nothing to enliven the city centre. After the shocks of recent years we’ve gone quiet,” they wrote.

“Turning our main artery into little more than a bus lane will not bring in people and help us recover. It will do the opposite.”

A faction of six Wellington City councillors filed a notice of motion last month saying they have lost confidence in LGWM.

They have concerns about LGWM’s governance and accountability structure, the scope and scale of the work, the ability to deliver on budget, the sequencing of work, and its affordability.

Councillor John Apanowicz subsequently supported the notice of motion and was not an original signatory because he didn’t know about the document until after it was filed.

“I despair with Let’s Get Wellington Moving... I just look at it and go, can we just not get something done?”, he said.

This notice of motion, supported by a minority of seven councillors, is what’s being voted on today.

Council officials do not support it and have warned it would expose the council to significant legal risk given there has been no consultation with the community about withdrawing from the plan.

Whanau has previously said the notice of motion will ultimately fail without a majority around the table.

LGWM is a three-way partnership between the city council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The plan includes removing cars from the Golden Mile, a second Mt Victoria tunnel, and mass rapid transit from the central city to Island Bay.

But it has been criticised for moving too slowly with few construction projects to show for itself, apart from some minor improvements at intersections and a controversial pedestrian crossing on State Highway 1.

Earlier this year the Herald revealed that as of March 31, LGWM had spent $105.3m in total since the programme started in 2015.

Of that, $61.6m had been spent on consultants and just $4.5m on construction.

Councillors will also be voting today on approving the council’s share of $67.53 million towards the Golden Mile project and $45.2 million towards improvements on Thorndon Quay and Hutt Rd.

