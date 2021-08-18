Tons of molasses spills after truck's trailer rolls on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai

About 30 tons of molasses has been spilled on SH29 after a truck rolled. Photo / George Novak

A truck's trailer carrying tons of molasses has rolled on State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai area.

An email from Tauranga City Council's Transport Operations Centre said emergency services were on the scene between Omanawa and Belk Rds.

About 30 tons of Molasses has spilled on the road.

A truck carrying molasses has rolled on SH29. Photo / George Novak

Motorists are advised to delay travel, use alternate routes or expect significant delays.

SH289 is closed and diversions are in place on southbound Cambridge Rd to SH2 the Wairoa Rd to Poripori Rd and SH29, and northbound on Poripori Rd, Wairoa Rd to SH2 and Moffat Rd/Cambridge Rd to SH29.

Photos from the scene show the truck on its side, covering both lanes, and molasses spilled across the road.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were responding to reports of an overturned truck and trailer on SH29.

"The truck is believed to have been carrying molasses, which has spilled out on to the road," she said.

"Traffic is reported to be building up in the area. No injuries have been reported."

