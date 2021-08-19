Brookfield crash: Tributes flow for Ōtūmoetai College student who died after crash

Ōtūmoetai College student Dallin Loibl, 17, died on Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Brookfield the day before. Photo / Supplied

The Ōtūmoetai College community is mourning the death of a Year 13 student after a car crash in Brookfield.

School principal Russell Gordon named the student as Dallin Loibl, 17, in a letter today informing the school community of his death.

The teenager died yesterday afternoon, a day after the two-vehicle crash on Millers Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

Another college student was injured in the crash.

Gordon told the Bay of Plenty Times Dallin would have turned 18 on September 1.

"Dallin was just a good guy. He was one of the young guys you as a parent would only be too happy that he was a friend of your child," Gordon said.

"He was just a quiet, unassuming young man, and lots of people were naturally drawn to him and wanted to be around him.

"One example of that was at our school ball last term when students were choosing their king and queen, Dallin was voted the 'King of the Ball'.

Ōtūmoetai College student Dallin Loibl, 17, during a white water rafting school activity. Photo / Supplied

"He was an all-around achiever with a real depth of character who has left an indelible mark on our school."

"When we are able to return to school, Dallin's vacant seat in the classes he attended will be a constant reminder of this absolute tragedy."

He had been at the college for four years and eight months and formerly attended Ōtūmoetai Primary and Ōtūmoetai Intermediate.



Gordon said his daughter and Dallin were in the same form class.

"You want to protect all those close to you when something like this happens. It is very hard for young ones to face the harsh reality that someone's life can be taken in an instant."

Gordon said a memorial service for Dallin would be held at the school as soon as possible.

He said the 17-year-old Ōtūmoetai College student who was in the car with Dallin - a good friend - remained in Waikato Hospital having just regained consciousness.

In the letter to the school community, Gordon said the college expressed its heartfelt condolences to Dallin's family.

"Dallin was a much-loved member of the school and I know that his passing will weigh heavy on many of our students and staff," he said.

"No reira, i raro i te kapua pouri nei, ka tangi tatou katoa mo te taonga a Dallin. Moe mai ra e te taonga nui. Otira ki tona whanau, kia kaha, kia manawanui.

"Therefore, beneath this cloud of grief, we all mourn together for the loss of a precious gift that is Dallin, Rest thee in peace oh precious one. Also, to his family, may strength and resilience be with them."

Another student at the college has started a Givealittle to raise funds to support Dallin's family.

It had raised more than $17,000 so far.

Police said two cars were involved in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit had examined the scene and police were continuing to make inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.