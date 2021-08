Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a car and a cyclist. Photo / George Novak

One person has died following a crash in Katikati involving a car and a cyclist, police say.

A police spokeswoman said the police were notified of the crash on Park Rd at 12.50pm today.

One person was killed in the crash.

Enquiries into the exact circumstances were ongoing and police were no longer at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman earlier said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

