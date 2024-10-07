Ripple effects hit after Navy ship’s sinking, clean-up efforts get under way in Dunedin and how one Wellingtonian is boycotting the city’s rates increase.

The father of a child who allegedly shot and killed a man while hunting in Gisborne has been charged with manslaughter.

John Atkins, 44, was shot and critically injured while hunting in Tolaga Bay, in the Gisborne region, on August 24. The father of three died several hours later in Gisborne Hospital.

It is understood the person who allegedly fired the fatal shot was a child under the age of 13 and their father was charged after Atkins’ death.

The 39-year-old man appeared in the Gisborne District Court on Monday, where a new charge of manslaughter was added to existing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis.

Stuff reported the father did not enter a plea and was remanded to appear in the High Court at Gisborne later this month. The man cannot yet be named.