Tolaga Bay: Father of child who allegedly fatally shot hunter charged with manslaughter

The father of a child who allegedly shot and killed a man while hunting in Gisborne has been charged with manslaughter.

John Atkins, 44, was shot and critically injured while hunting in Tolaga Bay, in the Gisborne region, on August 24. The father of three died several hours later in Gisborne Hospital.

It is understood the person who allegedly fired the fatal shot was a child under the age of 13 and their father was charged after Atkins’ death.

The 39-year-old man appeared in the Gisborne District Court on Monday, where a new charge of manslaughter was added to existing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis.

Stuff reported the father did not enter a plea and was remanded to appear in the High Court at Gisborne later this month. The man cannot yet be named.

After his death, Atkins was remembered fondly online by his former partner and the mother of his children, who promised she would make sure they knew how much he had loved them.

John Atkins, 44, of Tolaga Bay, was shot and killed on a hunting trip on Tauwhareparae Rd in August. Photo / Supplied
“You have been ripped away from us far too soon, but we will always be proud of you,” Atkins’ former partner said.

“I promise you our kids will grow up remembering how much you loved them and knowing what a truly good man you were. I will be forever thankful for the years we had together.

“Rest in so much love, John.”

Atkins was flown to Gisborne Hospital after the incident on August 24. Emergency services were called to the scene at Tauwhareparea Rd about 10.40pm.

Atkins, 44, was a father of three and a 'truly good man', his former partner says.
Police said they found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The Gisborne Herald was told two separate hunting parties were in the area of Doonholm Hill on the night of the incident.

One group was spotlighting for possums from a vehicle, while the other party – including Atkins – were hunting for deer.

