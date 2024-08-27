Advertisement
Tolaga Bay hunting death: Man shot and killed was John Atkins, 44

Raphael Franks
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, SH1 reopens after fatal crash, Uber ruling benefits all drivers and PM heads to Tonga.

The man shot and killed on a hunting trip near Tolaga Bay in the Gisborne region was a father of three and is being remembered as “the ultimate hunter-gatherer and provider”.

He was John Atkins, 44, of Tolaga Bay.

Atkins was shot by a younger member of another hunting party. The Herald understands it was possibly an accident, but police are continuing to investigate the circumstances.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Atkins online, with a former partner and mother to his children saying she would ensure they knew how much he had loved them.

John Atkins, 44, of Tolaga Bay, was shot and killed on a hunting trip on Tauwhareparae Rd on Saturday.
“You have been ripped away from us far too soon, but we will always be proud of you,” Atkins’ former partner said.

“I promise you our kids will grow up remembering how much you loved them and knowing what a truly good man you were. I will be forever thankful for the years we had together.

“Rest in so much love, John.”

Another mourner remembered the hunting trips he had taken with Atkins and his positive attitude to life.

John Atkins, 44, of Tolaga Bay.
“I have some great memories of hunting and diving with you - the ultimate hunter-gatherer and provider for your family and everyone else around you. Your cheeky smile and sharp wit would always bring a smile to my face.

“I will miss you dearly, bro!”

Atkins was flown to Gisborne Hospital after the incident on Saturday night. Emergency services were called to the scene at Tauwhareparea Road at about 10.40pm.

Police said they found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

A police spokeswoman said police had been speaking to “a number of people” about the incident and were continuing to make inquiries.

The Eastland Rescue Helicopter Trust said a team was dispatched to the incident just after 11pm on Saturday.

The Gisborne Herald was told there were two separate hunting parties in the area of Doonholm Hill, 18km up the Tauwhareparae Road from Tolaga Bay.

John Atkins, 44, leaves behind three children and is being remembered as “the ultimate hunter-gatherer and provider” who had a cheeky smile and sharp wit.
One group was in a vehicle spotlighting for possums, and the other party involved the victim of the incident, who was hunting for deer.

A police spokesman told the New Zealand Herald this afternoon there were no further updates, and that police were unable to confirm Atkins was the man who was killed until the coroner approved.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

