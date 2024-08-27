Advertisement
Child allegedly fired fatal shot on Tolaga Bay hunting trip, father charged - report

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
John Atkins, 44, of Tolaga Bay, was shot and killed on a hunting trip on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A child is alleged to have shot the Tolaga Bay man who was killed while out hunting on the weekend.

John Atkins, 44, was shot and critically injured while hunting in Tolaga Bay, in the Gisborne region on August 24. The father of three died several hours later in Gisborne Hospital.

The person who allegedly fired the fatal shot was a child under the age of 13, according to Stuff.

Police have charged a 39-year-old man with unlawful possession of a firearm. He has appeared in the Gisborne District Court and is down to reappear on September 9.

Stuff reported the man was the child’s father.

Atkins, 44, was a father of three and a 'truly good man', his former partner says. Photo / Supplied
Meanwhile, the victim has been remembered fondly online by his former partner and mother of his children - who promised she would make sure they knew how much he had loved them.

“You have been ripped away from us far too soon, but we will always be proud of you,” Atkins’ former partner said.

“I promise you our kids will grow up remembering how much you loved them and knowing what a truly good man you were. I will be forever thankful for the years we had together.

“Rest in so much love, John.”

The Gisborne Herald was told there were two separate hunting parties in the area of Doonholm Hill on the night of the incident.

One group was spotlighting for possums from a vehicle, while the other party - including Atkins - were hunting for deer.

