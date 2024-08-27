Child allegedly fired fatal shot on Tolaga Bay hunting trip, father charged - report

John Atkins, 44, of Tolaga Bay, was shot and killed on a hunting trip on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A child is alleged to have shot the Tolaga Bay man who was killed while out hunting on the weekend.

John Atkins, 44, was shot and critically injured while hunting in Tolaga Bay, in the Gisborne region on August 24. The father of three died several hours later in Gisborne Hospital.

The person who allegedly fired the fatal shot was a child under the age of 13, according to Stuff.

Police have charged a 39-year-old man with unlawful possession of a firearm. He has appeared in the Gisborne District Court and is down to reappear on September 9.