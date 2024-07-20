“We want the speed limit lowered to 40km/h and a pedestrian crossing and judder bars installed.”

The group has taken its concerns to the South Waikato District Council, police, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and local MP Louise Upston.

Because it’s an urban street, it falls under the council’s jurisdiction.

When the council adopted its Speed Management Plan earlier this year it decided not to adopt the recommendation of staff to lower speed limits in the area, based on a report by consultancy firm LMC.

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley also responded to the residents group with a letter, seen by the Waikato Herald, outlining the council’s rationale.

“Under the current South Waikato District Council Speed Management Plan (SMP), adopted by council on January 31, 2024, the priority focus areas for speed reduction are outside of schools, marae, early childhood centres and roads identified as high risk,” the letter reads.

“During the drafting of the SMP, Arawa Cres did not fit within one of the priority focus areas.

“Data from the crash analysis system drawn from police crash reports shows over the last 10 years (2014-2024) there have been no fatal crashes and two serious crashes on Arawa Cres.

“These formed part of a total of nine accidents recorded during this period of which only three records suggested speed was a factor.”

In April 2023, the council received a Speed Management Plan – Technical Assessments report from consultancy firm LMC which included a recommendation to “install a permanent 30km/h speed limit on the full length of all roads to the south of Balmoral Drive between State Highway 32 and the railway line. Roads include ... Arawa Cres ... Pukeko Place.”

It also included a recommendation to “consider installing multiple pedestrian crossing facilities ... on Arawa Cres at various locations to provide pedestrian connection to the reserve area and assist with speed management”.

When the council adopted the Speed Management Plan on January 31, elected members voted to remove the 30km/h speed limit for urban areas, except for within 110m of schools, marae or childcare centre gates.

In favour were councillors Hamish Daine, Marie Farrell, Rebekah Garner, Thomas Lee, Kerry Purdy, Sandra Wallace and Petley. Those against were Bill Machen, Hans Nelis and Josiah Teokotai.

South Waikato District Council executive manager for delivery Nick Murphy said the removal of 30km/h zones in urban areas wasn’t a staff decision.

“The staff recommendation was to include the streets [identified in the technical assessment].

“The Speed Management Plan has been consulted on and feedback was taken into account ... The decision was made in line with other councils across New Zealand.”

Murphy said he understood the residents’ concerns about speeding in the area.

“But when it comes to an enforcement [of speed limits] that’s a police issue.”

In response to the residents’ concerns, he said the council had set up vehicle-counting devices that also measure speed but it was still waiting on the data.

The data would allow the council to make decisions about which roads needed traffic calming measures and which roads were “high priority” locations, he said.

The Waikato Herald also approached Petley for comment.

“[The decision to take it out] was made based on advice we were given from roading engineers,” Petley said.

“It’s also not just a matter for us, it goes to NZTA who review it and make sure we got it right.

“A lot of what the residents perceive, the speeding, the hoons on bikes, falls under police.”

Those responses did little to appease the resident’s collective.

“They are passing the buck to each other,” Arapeta said.

“The data is from reported accidents, but there are unreported accidents as well, ones where the cops aren’t called.”

She said the group was frustrated and upset and contacted the Ombudsman.

“We are not going away.”

