According to preliminary results, Gary (Puku) Petley is South Waikato's new mayor replacing Jenny Shattock. Photo / Supplied

According to preliminary results, South Waikato's first mayor of Māori descent is Gary Petley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Mutunga).

Petley, who replaces veteran local politician Jenny Shattock, has received 3679 votes so far, compared with Ārama Ngāpō with 2891 votes.

The new councillors for the three vacancies in the Putāruru ward are Putāruru local Marie Farrell, with 1231 votes to date, and previous councillors Sandra Wallace (1482 votes) and Hans Nelis (1142 votes), who have been re-elected.

Petley also stood for a Putāruru ward seat and has received 1248 votes to date. This means he would have been re-elected for the position, but since he has been elected mayor, his nomination for the ward seat was withdrawn.

For the six vacancies in the Tokoroa ward, Raukawa Charitable Trust general manager Maria Te Kanawa (1940 votes), local business owner Rebekah Garner from The Event Girl Company (1754 votes) and Tokoroa Council of Social Services general manager Josiah Teokotai (1568 votes) have been elected alongside previous councillors Thomas Lee (1884 votes), Bill Machen (1781 votes) and Hamish Daine (1868 votes).

Former Tokoroa ward councillors Marin Glucina (1380 votes) and Alex Jansen (873 votes) didn't make the cut this year.

The Tīrau ward councillor and the four Tīrau Community Board members were elected unopposed in August.

The Tīrau ward councillor is former Tīrau Community Board chair Kerry Purdy. The new Tīrau Community Board members are Gaby Bond, Graham Singers, Jessica Wanden and previous member Kevin Slater.

South Waikato's voter return to date is 42.04 per cent, excluding special votes. The final results and voter turnout will be available from Thursday, October 13.