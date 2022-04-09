Titirangi's Scenic Dairy was ram raided in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Supplied

A West Auckland dairy has been seriously damaged in a ram-raid - just two weeks after its owner was chased out of the store by a knife-wielding robber in broad daylight.

Police were called to Titirangi's Scenic Dairy about 1.50am on Sunday following reports of a vehicle being used to gain entrance to the shop.

"Those involved then left the scene in another vehicle," said a police spokesperson.

This morning the owners were busy cleaning up the mess made.

Waitākere Ranges Local Board deputy chairman Greg Presland walked past the dairy today and noticed the owners looked "rather distressed.

"They are a nice couple and have served the local community for well over a decade. They don't deserve this," said Presland.

He said ram-raids were occurring far too regularly in West Auckland.

"Hopefully the police will catch whoever is responsible," said Presland.

The husband-and-wife owners of the dairy already had reason to be vigilant after their store was robbed by three people about 9.50am on March 28.

The owners, who did not want their names used, estimated between $6000 and $7000 worth of cigarettes were taken.

The husband said his wife was alone in the store when the robbery happened.

"It's very scary," he said. "She [thought it was] the bread person."

As she looked up, a person holding a "big" knife and wearing a hood and mask stood only metres from her.

CCTV footage viewed by the Herald shows the person with the knife following the woman as she runs down the aisle and on to the street.