Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Tim Hazledine: Throwing light on rail plans for Auckland

4 minutes to read
Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals details of what’s ahead for Aucklanders with the new light rail projects announced Friday morning. Video / NZ Herald

Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals details of what’s ahead for Aucklanders with the new light rail projects announced Friday morning. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Tim Hazledine

OPINION

The Government wants to spend 10 billion – perhaps, tens of billions - of taxpayers' dollars on a "light" rail line running from downtown to the airport via Mt Roskill.

National is opposed. Their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.