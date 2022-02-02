Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Kushlan Sugathapala: Youth suicide is not going to fix itself

5 minutes to read
Health Minister Andrew Little has expressed disappointment with the lack of progress in suicide prevention. Photo / Michael Cunningham, File

Health Minister Andrew Little has expressed disappointment with the lack of progress in suicide prevention. Photo / Michael Cunningham, File

NZ Herald
By Kushlan Sugathapala

OPINION

"Every life matters... there is one goal. No suicides," said David Clark, then Health Minister, launching Zero Suicide Strategy 2019-2029.

Coming home after a loved one - young with their whole life ahead of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.