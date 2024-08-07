Advertisement
Tikipunga homicide investigation: Police release CCTV images of cyclist in area of fatal fire

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
"New CCTV images released in Tikipunga homicide investigation" Police are renewing appeals for an ongoing homicide investigation into a fatal house fire in Tikipunga in late April. Today, new CCTV images are being released of a person Police would like to speak with as part of the investigation. Whangārei CIB have been investigating since the fire occurred on Thomas Street just after 3am on Monday 29 April 2024. The sole occupant of the address, Hoani Reuben, also known as John, died as result of the fire. Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says Police are still asking for the public’s assistance in the case. “Mr Reuben’s death was a tragedy, and we are treating it as a homicide. “Police have obtained CCTV footage of a person riding a bicycle in the Thomas Street area at the time of the fire. “We believe this person may be able to assist us with our enquires.” Anyone who saw this person on the bicycle on the night of 29 April, or recognises them, should contact Police. “We would also like to hear from anyone who might know who owns the bicycle,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says. Please call Police on 105, quoting the file number 240429/4766. You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 click "Update Report" and reference the file number above. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo / NZ Police

  • Police released new CCTV images of a person who may assist in a Northland homicide investigation.
  • Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, also known as John Reuben, died on April 29 after a car fire spread to a house.
  • Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton urged anyone with information to contact police.

Police investigating the death of a man in a suspicious fire in Northland have released new CCTV images of a person they believe can help with inquiries.

Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, 61, also known as John Reuben, died on April 29 after a car fire spread to a house on Thomas St in Whangārei’s Tikipunga shortly after 3am.

Police launched a homicide investigation on May 9 after ruling the fire was arson. One person spotted in CCTV footage was quickly eliminated from the investigation.

Fresh CCTV images were released today however, of a person police wish to speak to.

“Police have obtained CCTV footage of a person riding a bicycle in the Thomas St area at the time of the fire,” Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said.

Police have released CCTV images of a person riding a bike in the area of the fatal fire on April 29. Photo / NZ Police
Police have released CCTV images of a person riding a bike in the area of the fatal fire on April 29. Photo / NZ Police
Anyone who saw, or recognises, this person is asked to contact police. Photo / NZ Police
Anyone who saw, or recognises, this person is asked to contact police. Photo / NZ Police

“We believe this person may be able to assist us with our inquires.”

Clayton asked anyone who saw this person on the bicycle on the night of April 29, or who recognises them, to contact police.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who might know who owns the bicycle,” Clayton said.

Fire and police investigators examine the house on Thomas St, Tikipunga, after Hoani Reupena-Tuoro died after the suspicious blaze. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Fire and police investigators examine the house on Thomas St, Tikipunga, after Hoani Reupena-Tuoro died after the suspicious blaze. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Mr Reuben’s death was a tragedy, and we are treating it as a homicide.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using “Update Report” and referencing the file number 240429/4766.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

