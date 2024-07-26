“Their fitness is to the fore, as they showed in a 6-1 victory over Mount Maunganui College on the turf earlier this week.

“Against Waituhi, they will continue their drive to align themselves for a finals appearance.”

The first match of the weekend has GMC Kowhai women in 6pm action against Lytton Paikea Sports Club Emerre and Hathaway Paikea.

“Paikea should be too strong, having beaten Kowhai in round 1,” Scragg said.

“Paikea will want to play well and win well tonight to stay close to Ngātapa in the middle of the women’s table.”

The 12.30pm opener to tomorrow’s play features Gisborne Girls’ High First XI up against Gisborne Denture Clinic GMC Green.

“The Green Machine will be too strong for the students, I think,” Scragg said.

“They currently sit second on the table and will be dominant. If the students thought the start of the new school term was tough – this game will be tougher.”

PGG Wrightson Ngātapa face the blowtorch from 2pm when they front up to in-form women’s leaders YMP A.

“One-way traffic is likely in the game,” Scragg said.

At 3.30pm, another close clash is on the cards between YMP A men and LPSC Traktion.

“Possibly one of the games of the weekend that one,” Scragg reckons. “Traktion have turned their season around and this game will tell us by how much.”

The final match-up of the weekend at 5pm is a repeat of last week’s battle between LPSC Resene Masters and YMP B.

Can the Master, 1-0 victors in that game, win again?

“I think they can,” Scragg said. “Some of those old bones, though, won’t suit the cold conditions on the turf in the evening tomorrow, but I’m sure the boys will cope.

"They've had a win and a draw against YMP B already, but this is YMP B's chance to balance the ledger."








