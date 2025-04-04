Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Social media abuse: Cambridge principal shares daughter’s Snapchat ordeal

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

A principal, parents and a safety educator speak about the risks to children amid obsessive social media consumption. Video / Mike Scott / Carson Bluck
  • School principal Daryl Gibbs told the Herald his daughter developed anxiety and depression after receiving abusive messages on Snapchat.
  • 250 parents gathered in Cambridge to attend educator Rob Cope’s online safety seminar which highlighted the dangers of social media, including bullying, exploitation and exposure to harmful content.
  • Cope is advocating for legislation to enforce child safety measures online, but Brooke van Velden emphasises parental responsibility.

A Cambridge school principal’s daughter endured years of anxiety, absenteeism, depression and counselling after receiving hateful abuse on Snapchat just three weeks after downloading the social media app as a 13-year-old.

Daryl Gibbs spoke to the Herald about what happened in the hope it will deter other parents

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand