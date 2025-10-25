Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tiffany Salmond shares new evidence of explicit deepfakes amid online abuse

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Deepfaked image of former rugby league sideline presenter Tiffany Salmond - published on her own social media to validate her complaint.

Deepfaked image of former rugby league sideline presenter Tiffany Salmond - published on her own social media to validate her complaint.

A Kiwi sports presenter who previously spoke out about being targeted with explicit deepfake content by internet trolls has taken to social media to say the online abuse has worsened.

Tiffany Salmond, a New Zealand broadcaster, reported from the sidelines of NRL matches for Radio New Zealand and Australia’s Fox

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save