Kiwi reporter Tiffany Salmond condemns AI deepfake video made from her photos

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
  • Tiffany Salmond has criticised an AI-generated deepfake video made from her photos.
  • She said the issue is about power and control, not attraction, urging men to condemn the behaviour.
  • Deepfake abuse is rising, with most victims being women, highlighting the technology’s misuse and impact.

New Zealand sports reporter Tiffany Salmond has spoken out after discovering an AI-generated deepfake video made using her photos had been circulated online.

The 27-year-old freelance journalist, who regularly covers NRL games for Fox Sports and Australian radio network Triple M, shared a bikini-clad photo of herself to social media

