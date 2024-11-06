Mann said he was extremely concerned people who trust him may be misled by these advertisements in a way that could adversely influence their health.

“I was disturbed to discover what could be done with AI. Of course, one hears of it happening to other people but not until it happened to me did I realise the extent to which the technology could distort the truth.

“I have lost count of the number of people who have contacted me and stopped me in the street asking me about this alleged new product.”

While some people identified the video and story as a scam, many others believe it and have even asked him where they can buy the product.

Mann encouraged people to source reliable information from Diabetes New Zealand or recognised health professionals.

Vice-chancellor Grant Robertson said he was disappointed that Mann, a leading authority on diabetes who is widely respected for his knowledge on the topic worldwide, is the target of a scam, spreading misinformation.

“Sir Jim has dedicated his career to helping people. To have his reputation taken advantage of and his likeness used for nefarious purposes is highly distressing,” he said.

Deepfakes utilise artificial intelligence to copy people’s likenesses on to videos and image, and are often used in misinformation and scam content to mislead victims.

The New Zealand Police and Netsafe websites contain information on scams, information about how to identify them, and where to report them.

