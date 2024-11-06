Advertisement
Otago University expert’s likeness used in AI deepfake scam targeting diabetes patients

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A leading diabetes specialist is alarmed that a fake news video using his image that urges people to stop taking their medicine may lead to people becoming sick.

The University of Otago is concerned about a deepfake video and false story featuring one of its leading endocrinologists circulating on social media.

University of Otago professor Sir Jim Mann’s likeness has been used in advertisements online encouraging people with type 2 diabetes to stop taking the medication Metformin and instead use alternative natural products.

Mann’s likeness was used in a video that looked and sounded like a 1News clip, accompanied by a false online story.

The video was posted to the Facebook page “Smart Hemp Gummies”, and used to promote the product, Glyco Balance.

Mann said he was extremely concerned people who trust him may be misled by these advertisements in a way that could adversely influence their health.

“I was disturbed to discover what could be done with AI. Of course, one hears of it happening to other people but not until it happened to me did I realise the extent to which the technology could distort the truth.

“I have lost count of the number of people who have contacted me and stopped me in the street asking me about this alleged new product.”

While some people identified the video and story as a scam, many others believe it and have even asked him where they can buy the product.

Mann encouraged people to source reliable information from Diabetes New Zealand or recognised health professionals.

Vice-chancellor Grant Robertson said he was disappointed that Mann, a leading authority on diabetes who is widely respected for his knowledge on the topic worldwide, is the target of a scam, spreading misinformation.

“Sir Jim has dedicated his career to helping people. To have his reputation taken advantage of and his likeness used for nefarious purposes is highly distressing,” he said.

Deepfakes utilise artificial intelligence to copy people’s likenesses on to videos and image, and are often used in misinformation and scam content to mislead victims.

The New Zealand Police and Netsafe websites contain information on scams, information about how to identify them, and where to report them.

