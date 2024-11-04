The scammers instructed Jill Creasy to take this photo to demonstrate she was not being coerced into purchasing Bitcoin – an action she bitterly regrets.
Scammers who used an AI-generated deepfake video of Christopher Luxon to steal $224,000 from a Taranaki grandmother have now been caught on a secret recording trying to extort even more money from the pensioner.
The audio clips - obtained by the Herald and passed to authorities - also reveal the criminals’ cunning tactics and sophisticated scripts, designed to build false hope and rush victims into rash decisions.
In a series of phone calls three weeks ago, so-called investment adviser Adam Manola and his “supervisor” Jessica asked Creasy why she had been uncontactable - and warned her she was at risk of losing her money.
During the recordings, they say they can help Creasy recoup her huge cryptocurrency investment, but need immediate remote access to her computer so they can deposit nearly half a million dollars back into her account.
“Jill, we only care about you,” Jessica tells the retiree.
“We have been trying to reach you because you have lots of money that you’ve been investing with us for quite some time and you’ve made lots of profit. The only reason we tried to reach out to you was for your own safety, the safety of your funds.”
‘We don’t want to lose the money’
Creasy saw the fake Luxon video on Facebook and alerted police and TSB after realising she’d been defrauded in August.
“The safety of our users is of utmost importance. While no enforcement is perfect, our focus is towards tackling these issues at scale by investing in new technologies and methods to protect people on our service from these scams.”