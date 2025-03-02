Former Shortland Street star Martin Henderson has warned fans not to engage with anyone claiming to be him.
The warning comes after more women have come forward claiming they too have been conned in elaborate romance scams using Henderson’s profile.
One American woman lost $375,000 and moved to New Zealand, believing she was starting a family with the actor.
Kiwi actor Martin Henderson fears catfish-style scams using his likeness will become more elaborate with advances in deepfake technology.
Henderson has reissued a warning to fans stating he does not message people he doesn’t know after a Herald article revealed a woman lost $375,000 in a romance scam using the actor’s likeness.
The former Shortland Street star spoke on Radio New Zealand show Sunday Morning, telling host Jim Mora he worried the scams would get worse.
“I worried there will be deepfakes of me sending personal messages with my voice, they just take a snippet from TV with my voice and throw it into a software programme and create whatever narrative they want,” Henderson said.
This weekend, four additional women revealed they too had been scammed, after the victims saw an article about an American fan of Virgin River who lost $375,000, thinking she was in a relationship with Henderson.
“I hate to think about how many hours I have spent fielding messages from people saying they’ve been approached,” he said.
“It was like a fulltime job but I do tell people I’m not involved with social media – partly because of these types of things.
“I took it upon myself to try and make it clear, I do not message anyone.”
Henderson told the Herald he was especially concerned for his fans after watching a documentary about elaborate celebrity scams.
“The way they operated was almost like a call centre where they find a personality they think will work and there is a whole bunch of scammers rotating on shifts and getting $10,000 here and there - it adds up.
“It makes me very concerned with what will happen in the future so I hope people cease all contact with these people.”