Four women have contacted the Herald, after watching a video of Henderson last week warning people not to believe the scammers, saying they too had fallen victim to someone pretending to be the well-known Kiwi actor. One says her friend is a victim but still believes she is in a relationship with Henderson.
The Herald recently revealed an American fan of Henderson’s hit Netflix drama Virgin River had lost $375,000 thinking she was in a relationship with Henderson.
Lea was told “Martin” couldn’t be with her because he had a heart attack and was in hospital in Johannesburg.
The scam is similar to one where AI-doctored images of Hollywood actor Brad Pitt in hospital were used to trick a French woman out of $1.5 million.
Another woman based in Britain revealed her friend had also been scammed but still believes she is speaking to the real Henderson.
“I have shown her the articles and tried to convince her but she just gets angry and said she is speaking to the real Martin Henderson – she won’t hear any different.”
Another from Scotland emailed the Herald after realising she had been scammed. She had been sending her ‘Martin’ Apple gift cards. In return she received poetry and photos of Martin’s family in New Zealand.
“I bought Christmas presents and even made artwork for him after the passing of his dog,” the woman said.