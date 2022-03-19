Spy: Lucy Lawless reunites with Martin Henderson for murder

Lucy Lawless and Martin Henderson are starring together in My Life Is Murder.

Two of New Zealand's biggest stars will reunite on the small screen. This week Lucy Lawless started filming the second season of her international hit show, My Life is Murder, in and around Auckland. The first series was based in Melbourne.

Lawless plays investigator Alexa Crowe. Spy can reveal Martin Henderson, who featured in last year's season, is back as Crowe's bad boy brother, Will.

Will was in prison in season one but for this season, it's a fair bet he will be out and on the con.

Although Henderson has been home from Los Angeles this year to enjoy a Kiwi summer, this week he was back in the States promoting his new movie X at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas. The US slasher flick was filmed in New Zealand last year with Hollywood stars, Emma actress Mia Goth, Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow and Scream star Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi.

The plot sees a film crew arriving to shoot an adult film at a secluded farmhouse in Texas. Henderson describes the film as a bit of popcorn fun, which brings the spirit of the 1970s back to theatres, and he was thrilled with how audiences received it.

Spy understands Henderson will be back in Auckland to film My Life Is Murder with Lawless in April.

Also back this season with Lawless are Alexa's trusty Australian sidekick Madison, played by Ebony Vagulans, Rawiri Jobe as Detective Harry and Joe Naufahu as cafe owner Reuben.

Guest stars include Step Dave's Jono Kenyon and A Place to Call Home's Craig Hall, whose former onscreen wife in Match Fit, Miriama McDowell, will also appear in the series. Hall's real-life wife Sara Wiseman guest-starred on the show last year.

Jobe tells Spy he is stoked to be back.

"We're a week into production and, even though Covid brings its challenges, I feel very lucky to be doing what I love, with an awesome bunch of people in some seriously cool locations around Tāmaki Makaurau. I can't wait for our audience to see what we get up to this season, it's going to be fun."

With New Zealand borders now open for business and Lawless' friend William Shatner zooming in for an episode last year, Spy's eyes are open around town for which high profile/international guests we might see on the show.