Tiffany Salmond is a New Zealand sports journalist currently living in Sydney. Photo / @tiffanysalmond

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Tiffany Salmond is a New Zealand sports journalist currently living in Sydney. Photo / @tiffanysalmond

A Kiwi sports reporter based in Australia has publicly questioned why her former employer Fox Sports refuses to sign her on to cover the 2025 NRL season.

Tiffany Salmond, 27, told the Sydney Morning Herald that while female NRL reporters “must toe the line of being attractive, but not too sexy” in their jobs, the men “are allowed to be edgy, loud, have huge personalities and take up space”.

The freelance journalist said the double standards – and her alleged blacklisting – are the result of a conversative “boys’ club” culture in rugby league media.

Previously based in Auckland, Salmond made the move to Sydney earlier this year.

She first began reporting on New Zealand NRL games for Fox Sports in 2023, regularly covering Warriors matches while also accumulating a devoted fan base on social media.