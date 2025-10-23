Act MP Laura McClure’s bill expands the definition of "intimate visual recording" to include synthesised or altered images. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

Act MP Laura McClure’s Bill to criminalise sexually explicit “deepfake” images has been drawn from the biscuit tin.

The Deepfake Digital Harm and Exploitation Bill would amend existing laws to expand the definition of an “intimate visual recording”.

It would widen what a “recording” is to include images or videos that are created, synthesised or altered to depict a person’s likeness in intimate contexts without their consent.

“Since I lodged my bill, I’ve heard from victims who’ve had their lives derailed by deepfake abuse,” McClure said.