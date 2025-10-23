“Netsafe says they receive complaints daily from people whose images have been weaponised to create sexually explicit deepfake abuse. Principals have told me it’s a rising problem at New Zealand’s schools.”
McClure said Parliament now had an opportunity to empower victims of deepfake abuse with a clear pathway towards the removal of the images and the prosecution of their abusers.
“My bill does not seek to ban a whole subset of technology or create a new regulatory regime. It is a simple tweak to existing laws to address a specific, well-defined and understood problem.
“The technology is advancing, and its use is expanding. We need to act now before the abuse of this technology is normalised.”
The bill will be read a first time at a later date.
– RNZ