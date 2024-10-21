Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How to protect your business from AI deepfake fraud: Five tips for New Zealand businesses and staff

By Alastair Miller
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Donald Trump recently shared a series of AI-generated deepfakes of Taylor Swift endorsing his campaign for president. Photo / Getty

Donald Trump recently shared a series of AI-generated deepfakes of Taylor Swift endorsing his campaign for president. Photo / Getty

THREE KEY FACTS

Alastair Miller is a principal advisory consultant at Kordia.

OPINION

A few months ago, Donald Trump shared a series of AI-generated deepfakes of Taylor Swift and her legion of “Swifties” endorsing his campaign for president. Days later, she did the exact opposite.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business