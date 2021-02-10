Tie debate in Parliament: Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi and Speaker Trevor Mallard face round two

Maori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi wore a heitiki, instead of a tie, during Question Time in Parliament yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi is again expected to clash with Speaker Trevor Mallard over Parliament's dress code this afternoon.

Mallard booted Waititi out of the House yesterday after the pair clashed over Waititi's refusal to wear a Western-style tie.

Instead, he wore a traditional hei-tiki – telling media that as far as many New Zealanders were concerned, "this is a tie".

Mallard didn't agree and ejected him from the House after previously warning him not to speak again unless he was wearing a Western-style tie.

The rules are expected to be debated later tonight – but until then, Mallard's ruling stands.

A spokesman for the Māori Party confirmed that Waititi would again be wearing the hei tiki in the House today.

The party has one supplementary question today and Waititi planned to use it – meaning, unless Mallard has changed his mind, Waititi will again be kicked out of the chamber.

In an email circulated to media by the Māori Party this morning, Waititi told Mallard that the matter "sits squarely with you as the Speaker".

"It is Te Paati Māori (the Māori Party) view that you are the sole arbitrator of a number of matters before the House.

"As you have indicated, you are the sole arbitrator of time even."

Waititi said that the wearing of a hei-tiki by a Māori Member of Parliament representing the Māori Party and unashamedly Māori must be allowed to wear his cultural statements of identity.

"Any action to not give Māori equality of rights in the House to adorn themselves with their cultural positions, must be seen to be discriminatory, unfair, unjust and unequal."

Yesterday, speaking to media after being ejected from the chamber, Waititi said that forcing him to wear a tie was "forcing indigenous people into wearing what I described as a colonial noose."

He said that Mallard's conduct was "uncontainable".

Mallard was keen to relax the rules around male MPs wearing ties in the House, but after consulting with MPs the majority said they wanted to keep the rule.

"Having considered those views, I have decided that no change in current standards is warranted. Business attire, including a jacket and tie for men, remains the required dress standard," he said.