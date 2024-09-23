She told RNZ she wanted to see the rūnanga live up to the whakataukī that defined its vision: Kia tū tika ai te whare tapu o Ngāpuhi (that the sacred house of Ngāpuhi stand firm).
“That will mean bringing the hapū of Ngāpuhi closer to the rūnanga, or transforming the rūnanga into something that is responsive to hapū needs and desires, to support and empower our hapū and whānau and all our people, regardless of where they are.”
Another goal was to set the relationship between Ngāpuhi and the government on a footing better aligned with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.
Tuwhare, a mokopuna of renowned poet Hone Tuwhare, said she had worked in law for 19 years, managing Treaty claims, Māori Land and general court matters, and many whānau, hapū and iwi issues.
Much of her work had been with hapū of Ngāpuhi.
Her key role in the Waitangi Tribunal’s ground-breaking Stage 1 Te Paparahi o Te Raki inquiry had given her in-depth knowledge of He Whakaputanga, or the Declaration of Independence, and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.
“So I have a very solid understanding of our people’s position on what the intention of our rangatira was when they signed Te Tiriti in 1840. And that translates to having a solid understanding of what the relationship between us and the government needs to look like now for it to be genuine.”
For the past three years, she has worked for Mather Solutions, a Māori development consultancy.
Tuwhare acknowledged she was taking on the role at a challenging time.
A sharp drop in revenue – driven mainly by declining income from the iwi’s fisheries assets – had forced severe belt-tightening, including a cut in the number of staff at the rūnanga from 22 to six.
Her predecessor Sam Napia’s chief executive role had gone, replaced by a general manager reporting directly to the board.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy job, but I’m certainly up for the challenge. It wasn’t a role that I’ve aspired to hold, it was an opportunity that came up. And I decided that now is actually a great time to become involved and be in the mix of improving things for our people,” she said.
Tuwhare said she had come in at the end of the restructuring process.
“So we’re still embedding a new team, a much smaller team with a tighter belt in terms of the funding we have available, but in saying that, things are looking pretty positive in terms of what we might be able to achieve in in the near future. It’s just a matter of stabilising our waka and embedding some clear systems and processes so our team is able to deliver … We’re very focused on being servants to our people and making sure that our people can come to us and we can support them.”