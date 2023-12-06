Voyager 2023 media awards
Ngāpuhi selects youngest chairman to lead NZ’s largest iwi

Mane Tahere is the new chairman of to Te Runanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi.

Aotearoa’s largest iwi has elected the country’s youngest iwi chairman.

Mane Tahere was picked to head Te Runanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi last week after incumbent Wane Wharerau opted not to continue his term.

The Hauāuru takiwā representative is the Ministry of Health’s Northland regional manager for equity, and he’s also worked as a business development manager for Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services.

He says while the leadership of kaumātua and kuia has historically been at the forefront when the Northland iwi faced serious challenges, Ngāpuhi tai tamariki are also keen to participate in whānau, hapū and iwi affairs.

A priority is strengthening the Ngāpuhi Rūnanga Group, which includes its asset holding company as well as its health and social service arms.

Tahere has a master’s degree in business and management from the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and a master’s in indigenous leadership from the University of Canterbury.

