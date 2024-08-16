Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi office is in Kaikohe, where Tahere is based.
To take on the top job, he had to serve one year as a trustee for his local Takiwa. Tahere has been an active member of his own marae board for nearly a decade and served on various boards around the region.
Growing up, Tahere spent time with his father’s whānau in Northland and also his mother’s whānau from the Hauraki area.
“A lot of Ngāpuhi are transient and for us we spent a lot of time with my father’s side here in Northland, initially being brought up in places like Ohaeawai, Kaikohe and Te Iringa but also my mum’s side in the Hauraki-Coromandel, mainly Paeroa,” Tahere said.
And like many Māori, through whānau, he has close whakapapa to a range of iwi including Ngāpuhi, Ngati Tautahi, Ngai Tawake, Ngati Hine, Hauraki, Ngati Tamaterā and Ngāti Hako.
He knows all the stories and the intimate hurt his grandparents suffered at the hands of the Crown, through the loss of land and loss of language.
“To see first-hand the hurt my grandparents carried affects me deeply and fosters the respect I have for our elders and what they went through - tuku iho kōrero [hand down information],” Tahere said.
“I come from a strong Ngāpuhi Tahere whānau where it has been one of battle against the system over many decades, and intergenerational. When you see your grandparents’ generation being marginalised or come back from being locked up, you see the taimaha [heaviness] on them, which was transferred from my grandfather to my father to us children.
“As Ngāpuhi chair, my role is to contextualise that into a modern-day battle.”
Tahere said in the old days it was pretty simple.
“They would just take up arms, as for today, although never too far-reaching that type of action, we are more educated and strategic in solutions focused.”
Tahere said before Ngāpuhi can even think of settlement or reparation, “I have to make sure the wellbeing of Ngāpuhi people is at the front of what I do.”
Tahere said though he’s only been in the chair seven months, the challenges today are no different to what Ngāpuhi faced a decade or two decades ago.
“Different hapū in Ngāpuhi are at different stages; there are still the long-term effects of colonisation around,” he said.
“The arguments of settlement are there but we do need to focus on lifting our wellbeing as Ngāpuhi.
“Some of our people aren’t worried about settlements and there are some who are. However, what I see on the ground is that many are just wondering what they are going to put on the table each night and how to survive day by day.
“Only by focusing on our wellbeing, and once our people are not having to defend for themselves, then perhaps that’s the day they can turn up to the marae and genuinely contribute to a settlement kōrero.
“Others will argue that case in point and why we need to get on with settlement. That is what I get a sense of from the Crown, but I’m more focused on our people’s wellbeing.
Just a fortnight ago, Ngāpuhi, led by Tahere, walked out of an Iwi Chairs Forum session with the Government.
“Our people are hurting and I don’t think they really know what’s coming if our people are not put at ease,” Tahere said.
“Ngāpuhi is a sleeping giant being awoken in this time of adversity. We are in many ways the last bastion for kaupapa like constitutional change, the kaitiaki of he whakaputunga me te Tiriti.
“At the end of the day, I don’t see myself in this role for a long time. We need to keep driving succession. Five-year cycles is what I try to work to, enough time to make some change, enough time not to get complacent and if you haven’t made change in five years then get out the way, you’re a barrier!
“One thing I am certain about and apply for my people is like my old principle Arihia Stirling, or ‘Ma Emery’, who used to say: The harder you work, the easier it is to work harder.”
